Provisional prison for the soldier who stabbed his ex-partner’s boyfriend to death in a municipality of Valladolid

The Investigative Court number 5 of Valladolid, acting as guard, has ordered provisional detention, communicated and without bail for the 42-year-old soldier who this past Tuesday was arrested for killing a man, 36 and the partner of his ex, a 37-year-old woman who was also slightly injured in a home in the Valladolid town of Viana de Cega.

As he did during his arrest before the Civil Guard, the aggressor has taken advantage of his right not to testify to the judge, who has responded to the request of the Prosecutor’s Office and sent him to prison.

The case is open for a crime of murder and the Investigative Court 5 has recused itself in favor of the Investigative Court 4 who was on duty when the events occurred, as reported by the TSJCyL.

Around three in the morning yesterday, this man – a soldier of Dominican origin from the El Empecinado base in Valladolid and who resides in Valladolid – went to the apartment where the victim lived with his partner, called and Opening the door, he fatally stabbed the man with a small knife and slightly wounded the woman. The aggressor and his ex-partner, of Argentine origin, have two children.

The victim is the youngest of three brothers and all of them live in the same block where the events occurred. This family is closely linked to Mexico since it was the country where their grandfather emigrated.

It was precisely his brothers who, alerted by the screams, went to the home and managed to hold the aggressor until the Civil Guard arrived to arrest him. The attacker also required medical attention for minor injuries.

The deceased had returned to live in the town this summer and had met the woman, of Argentine origin, a few months ago. The two had just registered in the apartment they shared just two days ago.

On the other hand, the mayor of the town, Alberto Collantes, has decreed two days of mourning, today and tomorrow, Thursday, for this crime and at noon he has called a rally of condemnation and a minute of silence.