a man it has caught fire Wednesday near South Korea’s corruption investigation office, where ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol was being questioned over accusations of insurrection, the national fire service said.

The man, about 60 years old, He has suffered severe burns and has been left unconscious after the incident, which occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. local time, according to firefighters.

Yonhap news agency had previously reported that the man had died.

Dozens of people protesting Yoon’s detention, linked to his surprising decision to declare martial law on December 3, which plunged the country into political turmoil, remained gathered in front of the offices at the time of the incident.