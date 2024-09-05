Court seizes former Deputy Defense Minister Popov’s home and outbuildings

The court has seized the property of former Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov, who was detained in connection with the case of fraud in the Patriot Park near Moscow. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The seizure was placed on a country house and outbuildings belonging to Popov to ensure the sentence in terms of a fine, possible civil claims or other property claims.

In addition to the property of the former deputy minister, the court seized foreign cars and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle belonging to the deputy head of the Main Directorate for Innovative Development of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Vladimir Shesterov.

Pavel Popov was arrested on August 29 in connection with the thefts at Patriot. According to investigators, the former deputy defense minister enriched himself at the expense of the park together with Shesterov and the director of the institution, Vyacheslav Akhmedov.