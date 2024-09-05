Arcane 2 will hit our screens with the final of Words 2024, once again November will be an interesting month for gamers. LolA second official trailer for the new season’s animation has been released, and it allowed us to see the main cast in the middle of very intense battles, however, the colors of the flags are clear.

The new trailer for Arcane showed us the sister cities of Zaun and Piltover in a showdown like no other, In addition, the revolt was presented in all its splendor. Jinx is now the standard-bearer of a revolution, of her underground city that used to be oppressed by Piltover, the clear city of progress.

The new trailer for Arcane introduced us to Jinx as a new person, Vi gives up and realizes that she must stop her at any cost, Together with Ekko, another friend of both, they will begin their hunt that does not seem very friendly. On the other hand, the people of Noxus will also get involved in the conflict, and new characters could appear.

If you see the trailer of Arcane With care you will find Singed and a suggestion from Warwick —previously mentioned as Vander, the girls’ father—, the disaster that is about to unfold will remind you of a ruined Gotham, and the colors of Jinx’s bombs, who wants to see the world burn, will remind us of a Joker.

The new trailer doesn’t let us see Jayce or Mel Medarda. But we do get a glimpse of Heimerdinger in a bind. Violence is rife in Arcane 2 and the pain of vi pierces the seconds that the new trailer lasts. Are you ready for what comes next? Remember that this season is the last of this part of the saga, but other projects were mentioned, after all, the lore of League of Legends It’s a huge monster.

Source: Riot Games

Where can I watch Arcane?

The series of Arcane —which belongs to the franchise of League of Legends and the Riot Games label—debuted on November 6, 2021, after a few years, the sequel finally arrives that announces the end of this episode between Zaun and Piltover, two of the most important territories in the LoL universe.

At the moment, Arcane It is only available on the Netflix platformalthough there are rumors that the series could have a wider distribution soon. The animation adaptation of the lore of League of Legends It consisted of nine episodes, each lasting about 40 minutes.

