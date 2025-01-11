After the resounding elimination in the Cup at the hands of Almería (4-1), the Sevilla FC resume LaLiga to close the first round of the domestic competition. Thus, on this 19th matchday, the Seville players receive this Saturday Valencia CF at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, in a match that is set for the 9:00 p.m..

Sevilla returns to play a match in its stadium, where it has linked three consecutive games without being defeated (1-0 against Rayo, 1-1 against Osasuna and 1-0 against Celta). For its part, Valencia has only won two games this season in the league competition, although both in Mestalla (2-0 against Girona and 4-2 against Betis), so He still does not know the victory away from home in this championship.

Sevilla’s possible lineup against Valencia

García Pimienta, little by little, continues to recover troops, adding in this call against Valencia Sow and Alberto Flores. On the other hand, they are still out due to injury Nianzou and Ejukealthough the Nigerian has already partially returned to training with the group. They will also cause loss again Ship and Iheanachowho aim to leave the club in this market. On the other hand, the great novelty would be in the inclusion of Ruben Vargasthe first winter signing, on the squad list against Valencia, after the coach himself admitted that the Swiss international has arrived prepared and with options to play some minutes.

Sevilla FC

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; Gudelj, Sambi Lokonga, Saúl; Lukebakio, Idumbo and Isaac.

As the last round of the cup was played against Almería at the weekend, Not too many rotations are expected for this league clash since the team has had enough days to recover and prepare for this new confrontation. Therefore, the novelty would be the inclusion of players like Carmona or Pedrosa, among others, from the beginning.









Valencia’s possible lineup against Sevilla

For his part, in this third official match of Carlos Corberán at the head of the Che team, the coach recovers Pepelu after serving a suspension last league day. However, will not be able to count on Fran Pérez, Rafa Mir, Mouctar Diakhaby and Thierry Rendall. Yes indeed, Gaya and Mamardashviliwhich were doubtful, have finally entered a list in which it also appears Sadiq.

Valencia CF

Dimitrievsky; Foulquier, Tárrega, Mosquera, Yarek; Barrenechea, Pepelu; Diego López, Javi Guerra, Rioja; and Hugo Duro.

With respect to last Tuesday’s cup clash against Eldense (0-2), the Valencian coach would bring on players like Yarek, Barrenechea or Rioja in the starting eleven.