Manchester United is in a very difficult situation after the arrival of Rúben Amorim by being dismissed Erik Ten Hag. Its entrance has not served to change the dynamics of the team, which is still plunged into irregularity and is close to the relegation positions in the Premier League. What a few months ago seemed a remote possibility, now it is a real threat.

The United Numbers this season are alarming. Twelve defeats in the first 25 League games, something that had only happened in the 1973/74 season, the last time the team descended. With 29 points in the classification, the Red Devils They occupy the 15th position, only two points above the West Ham and ten above the Wolverhampton, which marks the salvation line.

A wardrobe without confidence in Amorim

The Amorim team has chained worrying defeats against Crystal Palace (0-2) and Tottenham (1-0), evidencing its fragility in defense and the lack of a solid game plan. Since his arrival in November, the Portuguese coach has failed to impose his idea, and his 8 losses, 4 wins and 2 draws in the Premier have generated a climate of distrust in the costumes and fans.

The lack of leadership in the field is evident. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes are far from their best level, while promises such as Garnacho and Mainoo have not finished exploding. Only the arrival of Amad Diallo and the work of Zirkzee and Maguire have given some hope to a non -direction team.

When United opted for Ruben Amorim, he did it with the hope of recovering an offensive style. Given the complicated circumstances of the team, the continuous defeats and the lack of reaction have made that, as usual in a club of this size, there is debate about its continuity.

Names like Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank are common in the list of possible candidates to occupy the bench Devil In the event that they dispensed with Amorim.

We are not winning titles and income is not the same “

Rubén AmorimManchester United coach





The club is going through not only a sports crisis, but also a complicated economic situation. The lack of good results has prevented the team from getting titles, which has resulted in a drop in income, as the Portuguese technician points out: “We have spent a lot of money last summer and now we have to monitor finance well. We cannot rebuild the template as we would like. People are losing their work. ”

In addition, he affirms that they are not managing to renew the workforce in the way they would like and that, as a consequence of the decisions of Jim Ratcliffe, more than 250 workers have lost their jobs due to losses greater than 300 million pounds.

In this context, Amorim faces the challenge of guiding his club to the top, in the midst of a sports, financial and institutional crisis.