Students in private schools in Sharjah described the educational system followed by their children’s schools as “stressful,” explaining that its administrations decided that students should study a number of classes in person, and complete them in the “distance education” style, which makes their educational day extend to approximately 10 hours.

They called for relieving students’ academic pressures, so that they can absorb lessons and interact positively with their teachers during lessons, pointing out that the administrations of their children’s schools give priority to completing the course on time, at the expense of students’ focus.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority confirmed that it provides private schools in the emirate with a number of educational patterns, including “flexible timings”, allowing them to take the necessary measures on their daily schedules or annual calendar, taking into account the provision of quality of life for students and their families.

In detail, the mother of three students, Hana Desouki, confirmed that the educational system followed by her children’s school “causes fatigue for everyone,” the teacher, the student and his guardian, noting that it “depends on the combination of attendance education at school, for more than eight hours, and then at home. , for about two hours, which makes the student trapped in a whirlpool, throughout the day, without concentration.”

And she demanded that the student’s ability to comprehend and focus should be taken into account, “because he is not expected to continue receiving knowledge and actively interacting with teachers during the lessons, without negatively affecting his concentration.”

The father of a student in the second episode, Ihab Muhammad, stated that his daughter goes to school at half past six in the morning, returns home at half past three, and at four begins two more lessons, until the study ends at six in the evening, which makes her in a constant state of pressure, as she is not available to her. Fun and playtime as a child.

He considered that “the school is concerned with completing the academic courses in a specific period of time, and the student’s understanding and assimilation of the education he receives comes in the second or third place.”

The mother of a student in the second cycle, Marwa Abdel Hafeez, called on private schools to reduce the curricula, to match the time periods available for teaching during the four days of the week in the Emirate of Sharjah, considering that “many curricula include an abundance of details of the scheduled lessons, so it can be dispensed with, while maintaining on the skills targeted by the courses.

For its part, the Sharjah Private Education Authority confirmed to “Emirates Today” that “the quality of life of students and the educational community in educational institutions is one of the most important strategic priorities of the authority.”

She said she is striving to do everything to ensure a safe and attractive educational environment, especially during the exceptional circumstances that the world is currently going through, due to the repercussions of the “Corona” pandemic.

She added, “The recent decision regarding the new weekly work system in the Emirate of Sharjah came to emphasize the importance of quality of life for students and their families. Thus, we expect our educational institutions to take into account and enhance this aspect, and to meet the wishes of students and their parents, taking into account the specificity and requirements of each curriculum. The desired goal, according to the different curricula, and according to the specificity of the regulations followed in schools.

She pointed out that “the alternatives included flexible timings, allowing educational institutions to take what is necessary on their daily schedules or annual calendar, in addition to providing the option of effective distance learning, and the optimal use of electronic platforms,” ​​stressing the need for school administrations to follow up on the positive effects of the new amendments. To ensure the continuation and maintenance of the quality of life for students and the educational community.

Finally, the authority identified four procedures for the mechanism for implementing the weekly holiday system for private schools in the emirate, and allowed each school to determine the appropriate procedure for it to implement, after meeting and consulting with representatives of private schools in Sharjah, and reviewing the requirements of the various curricula, and the mechanism for implementing the four system. days per week, and to ensure a smooth transition during the current academic year, indicating the possibility of applying one or more specific procedures, as the school deems appropriate to modify its schedules and working times, in line with its privacy and the requirements of its curricula.

The procedures include increasing the length of the school day, modifying its study schedules and the duration of the class as it deems appropriate, in order to achieve the requirements of the curriculum followed and without reducing the number of lessons scheduled for each subject.

Private schools have the right to add a maximum of three hours per week by applying the distance learning system, after the end of the school day, in line with the objectives and requirements of the curriculum.

It is also entitled to increase a maximum working week over the number of days of the current academic year, either by converting the flexible vacation week granted to schools in the approved school calendar, into school days, or extending the current school year for an additional working week before the start of the summer vacation.

Private schools that apply the curriculum of the Ministry of Education are bound by the timetable specified by the Ministry, regarding assessment and examinations only, and they have the right to apply what is commensurate with the mentioned procedures to modify their study schedules.



