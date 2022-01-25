It’s been rumored for a couple of weeks now that PS5 backwards compatibility is about to happen. However, all tests have shown it to be a simple PlayStation Store bug. Now, it was recently described that the symbol of the PS3 momentarily appeared on PS4 and PS5 consoles, but this story has an outcome that many already know.

Yesterday, several Twitter users reported that PS3 trophies began to appear in various games. However, this turned out to be a PlayStation Network bug, since the progress of the PS4 titles simply disappeared. This resulted in a series of speculations by fans, who shared a series of images on social networks that gave players false hope.

PS4 trophies aren’t working and for many people they’re showing up as PS3 games 🤔🤔🤔 #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/wUhjmsccgQ — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) January 25, 2022

This error arises a couple of weeks after a similar situation occurred on the PlayStation Store, where PS3 games appeared marked in the digital store momentarily. However, it is also interesting to see that these two very similar situations occur after a patent was released by Mark Cerny, where a backward compatibility system is described.

Similarly, do not forget Spartacus, the subscription system that would give access to the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS Vita library on PS5. Although this platform is expected to be revealed at some point in the spring, at the moment there is no official information about Spartacus.

On related topics, here You can learn more about the patent registered by Mark Cerny. Similarly, here We tell you what happened to the previous PS3 bug on PS5.

Editor’s Note:

It seems that everything indicates that backward compatibility is close to the PS5. While these have been just bugs, it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear that Spartacus is real, and we’ll eventually see games from previous generations of PlayStation on the modern console. It just remains to be seen how well this idea works.

Via: VGC