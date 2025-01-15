The Court of Instruction number 5 of Valladolid has ordered the entry into provisional prisoncommunicated and without bail for the man arrested this Tuesday for kill your ex-partner’s boyfriend in the Valladolid town of Viana de Cega.

The events occurred during the early hours of the morning in the home where the woman and the 36-year-old victimwho died after receiving several stab wounds. The home belonged to a four-story block owned by the murdered man and his family.

The aggressor, 42 years old, who is not a native of the town, went to the town and showed up at the door of the victim’s property, rang the doorbell and, as soon as he entered, directly attacked the young man.

The victim’s partner, 37 years old, was also slightly injured, as was the brother of the murdered man, who came to his aid along with a third brother and They managed to arrest the alleged murderer until the authorities arrived.

The aggressor is a military man by profession, stationed at the El Empecinado base, and He had a 20-year relationship with the womanfrom whom he had been separated for two years and with whom he had had two daughters.

“Apparently, the author has not digested that his ex-partner started dating him,” lamented this Tuesday the mayor of Viana de Cega, Alberto Collantes. The councilor asserted that to see something similar to what happened we would have to go back to 1992, when the murder of Leticia Lebrato took placethe 17-year-old girl whose body was found in this town. “Since that time, thank God, an episode of this type had not occurred in the town. First we are going to digest what happened,” he concluded with regret.