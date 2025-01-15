The King’s Cup continues its course and this Wednesday January 15

They will measure their strength in the Pasarón Municipal Stadium stadium

Pontevedra and Getafe

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Eighth of the championship.

Pontevedra comes into the match having faced Mallorca and Getafe while Getafe played their last Copa del Rey matches against Granada and Pontevedra.

Pontevedra – Getafe

Copa del Rey match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Pontevedra and Getafe today

The match between Pontevedra and Getafe corresponding to the day Eighth The Copa del Rey takes place today, Wednesday, January 15, at the Pasarón Municipal Stadium. The match will start at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch it on M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV M3.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.