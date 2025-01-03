The investigating judge has decreed provisional prison for the detainee who on December 30 shot a police officer at the Gran Vía Metro station, on line 1 in Madrid. The arrested person is accused of attempted murder.

According to the investigation, one of the suspects disarmed a police officer and tried to shoot him, pulling the trigger repeatedly. Fortunately, the weapon’s safety prevented the tragedy and that is why it is considered attempted homicide, because he did not succeed. target for reasons beyond his control.

The events occurred when the agents, who were patrolling in plain clothes, identified two men in a vigilant attitude, apparent pickpockets from one of the many clans that roam the most tourist areas of the capital. After discreetly following them for several seasons, they observed several failed theft attempts. Finally, at the Gran Vía station, they decided to intercept them.

December 30 was the tenth anniversary of the death of another Mobile Brigade agent in the Embajadores Metro who was murdered in Madrid after a criminal pushed him onto the tracks while a convoy was passing.









The agents of the National Police and the Mobile Brigade remain shocked and that is why they are not happy with the latest statements by Minister Óscar Puente, “the statements of the minister, describing the news as alarming and minimizing the fact of stating that “he did not shoot “It has generated a lot of indignation and a lot of discomfort among the police,” the Unified Police Union (SUP) admits to this newspaper.

«The reality is that a shot did occur. And his companions expected recognition for their luck in not having to mourn another murder. But instead, the minister is more concerned about avoiding warnings than supporting the FFCCS. These types of comments, which downplay the seriousness of such a serious attack, are perceived by many police officers as an absolute disinterest in their work and in citizen safety, aspects that should be a priority for those who have the responsibility of protecting them,” adds one of the members. of SUP.

Already tired of attacks on the agents, the SUP reiterates that they be declared a Risk Profession, in order to put an end to the “discrimination” of the National Police with respect to the rest of the Police in Spain. They add that they reiterate the need to be equipped with Taser guns, which can increase the effectiveness and operability of this type of intervention.