Red Bull Racing will don a new look for the British Grand Prix, the Austrian-British team’s second home race following its home base in Milton Keynes.

The reigning world champion team this morning unveiled the new livery that the two RB20s of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will wear this weekend at Silverstone.

This is the first of three special liveries that the team will use to celebrate its 20 years in Formula 1. The livery in question was created by Chalaj Suvanish, a fan of the team who won the first REBL CUSTMS contest launched by the team to allow fans to create the three special liveries for this season.

The basic livery of the RB20s will remain the same, but, as you can see from the photos attached to this article, there will be a lot of red on the classic blue background used on the cars that must defend the titles won last year.

This is the shade called Stallion Red. This solution, designed by Thai Suvanish, takes up a concept already used in 2015 by Red Bull, when it created the iconic livery used in pre-season tests called The Camo Bull.

“I wanted to enter the REBL CUSTMS competition because the chance to design a livery for my favourite team is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Chalaj Suvanish, a Red Bull fan who designed the Miton Keynes team’s Silverstone livery.

Red Bull Racing RB20 special livery for British GP Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“I was so lucky to win and now I get to see a race live and I can’t believe it, not only do I get to watch an F1 race, but I get to see the car I customized on the track!”

“I used red in the car design to represent the spirit and strength depicted in the Red Bull logo and was inspired by the way flow-vis paints are used in aerodynamic testing. I love seeing Oracle Red Bull Racing win and I can’t describe how I would feel to see them win in my livery.”

Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal, also commented on the livery and his team’s initiative to celebrate 20 years in Formula 1: “Following the success of last year’s fan-designed liveries, we are proud to bring fan-designed liveries back to our cars for 2024.”

“REBL CUSTMS has given our most loyal supporters a very special canvas in the RB20 and The Paddock has brought their vision to life. Our fans are at the heart of everything we do and I am delighted that they can play such an important role in our journey.”

“I’ve seen all the entries and it’s incredible to see the ingenuity and creativity of the Paddock members come to life in such an expressive way. As we enter our 20th season in the sport, it’s a timely tribute to years gone by and I can’t wait to see Red Bull unleash themselves at Silverstone this weekend.”

In addition to the livery, the team clothing and Red Bull pit panelling at the British Grand Prix will also feature the same colours as the new livery launched today on social media and which will be used this weekend at Silverstone.