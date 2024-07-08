Rafael Lara Martinez, mayor of Huehuetla, Puebla, was arrested by the National Guard in an operation carried out in Cuapiaxtla, Tlaxcala. The PRI mayor He was caught with a firearm and a considerable sum of money whose origin could not be justified.

The incident occurred on Thursday, July 4, at around 6:30 p.m., according to the National Registry of Arrests (RND) of the Secretariat of Public and Citizen Security (SSPC).

During a checkpoint near the El Carmen toll booth, The agents searched Lara Martinez’s vehicle and found a firearm along with half a million pesos in cash. Unable to prove the legality of these assets, the mayor was arrested.

Subsequently, Lara Martínez was transferred to the facilities of the State Attorney General’s Office (PGJE) of TlaxcalaSo far, the Huehuetla city council has not issued any official statement regarding the arrest of its mayor.

Rafael Lara Martínez assumed the mayor’s office of Huehuetla in 2021, representing the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). His term is scheduled to end in October of this year, and he will be succeeded by his wife, Georgina Paulino Díaz..

The arrest of Lara Martínez occurs in a context of multiple arrests of mayors in Puebla in recent weeks, including Emiliano Vázquez Bonilla of Zapotitlán de Méndez and Álvaro Tapia Castillo of Acteopan, for various crimes.

The arrest of Lara Martínez is not an isolated case. In recent weeks, other mayors of Puebla have been arrested for various crimes. Emiliano Vázquez Bonilla was arrested in Mexico City on the same day as Lara Martínez, and Álvaro Tapia Castillo was captured on June 27 in Morelos for the murder of his wife.