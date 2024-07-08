Amazon has introduced Echo Spot, the latest addition to the Echo family of Alexa-enabled devices. Echo Spot is a smart alarm clock with a new design and a wide range of watch faces and colors. Designed for the nightstand, the device features a gradual lighting display, which allows you to set and view alarms, the time, the weather and the titles of the songs that are playing. Echo Spot also includes a directional speaker for playing sounds and music. Echo Spot is available in black, white and blue for 94.99 euros. Prime members can take advantage of a discounted price of 54.99 euros until Prime Day, the company announced today.

Eric Saarnio, Vice President of Amazon Devices International, said that Echo Spot improves the experience of waking up and sleeping thanks to its design and numerous customization options. You can set alarms with voice commands, choose personalized sounds and get weather forecasts with illustrative graphs. The Echo Spot display can be adapted to the aesthetic of the bedroom, with six available colors and a variety of watch faces. When playing music, the display shows the titles of the songs and allows you to control the music with touch or voice commands. The front-facing speaker is 1.73 “and you can play music, podcasts and audiobooks from platforms such as Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.