For the third time this season, Chelsea lost a match in which their possession percentage was over 70.

Football Manchester City, the ruler of the English Premier League in recent years, went into a rare slump for the team after the beginning of November, when they played four consecutive league games without a win. However, on Sunday, the famous group corrected its course, when the promotion Luton fell 2–1.

City went into the match without the top scorer in the league Erling Haaland, who is bothered by a leg injury. And the team didn't get there easily at Luton's Kenilworth Road stadium, either Elijah Adebayo headed Luton into the lead in extra time of the opening half. Shock leadership held the beginning of the second half, but then snapped: Bernardo Silva equalizer, and just a few minutes later Jack Grealish beat City 2–1. It was enough, and City is fourth in the league, four points behind league leaders Liverpool.

“Great performance in light of recent results. We conceded a goal at the end of the opening period, but the players reacted as they should. They answered the challenge, they ran, they fought. I'm really proud”, the City coach Pep Guardiola praised.

Another disappointment of the last few weeks turned a new page. Tottenham, who had a draw and four defeats in their five previous games, marched by Richarlison with a two-hit lead in a 4–1 home win over Newcastle. Tottenham, who led the league at the end of October, is fifth in the league, seven points from the top. Newcastle is in seventh place.

“We don't want to make the same mistakes as before. I hope the shows will continue to be like this. We wanted to be more ruthless, and now we were. Newcastle is a strong team and beating them 4-1 is not easy,” the Tottenham captain Son Heung-min stated to Sky Sports.

Chelsea's the dark autumn continued when Everton was better at home 2–0 Abdoulaye Doucouren and of Lewis Dobbin with goals. Chelsea have collected only four points from their last five games and are only in 12th place in the league. Coach Mauricio Pochettino is already in need of help from the January transfer market, even though Chelsea has already spent a billion pounds on new players in a year and a half.

“We have to analyze the reality. To be discussed, and to try to improve in next year's transfer market,” Pochettino formulated.

“Football is about scoring goals. We weren't clinical in front of the goal,” Pochettino summed up Sunday's gloom.

Everton, on the other hand, has already won three in a row, and if the club had not suffered a 10-point deduction due to financial irregularities, the team would be tenth in the league. With the minuses, “Toffeemiehet” are in 17th place, i.e. the last survivor. Luton, who are 18th below the relegation zone, have four points less.

In the fourth match of the league Sunday, Fulham beat their guest West Ham by as much as 5–0. Fulham beat Nottingham 5-0 on Wednesday, so it was quite a week for the team.