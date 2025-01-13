The forcefulness exhibited by Borja Sémper when talking about a possible meeting between Carles Puigdemont and Alberto Núñez Feijóo makes it very clear that this meeting will not occur in any way. Not even in the framework of a motion of censure that is still on the table of the parties in Congress, but that remains without the necessary support to be able to move forward. «Mr. Feijóo is not going to see Mr. Puigdemont. He is not going to travel to another country to meet Puigdemont. What Feijóo says is that if someone wants to change this Government, we are here. But strange things from the PP and Feijóo that no one expects. I say it absolutely categorically,” said Sémper, who has insisted that the motion is still there, but that they are not going to present it if they do not have the votes to make it effective. Related News standard Yes The judge involves the Presidency of the Government in the “efforts” to leak the email of Ayuso Nati Villanueva’s boyfriend He names Garcia Ortiz as a defendant on January 29 and puts the number two of the Secretariat in the “criminal dynamics” Technique of the Attorney General’s Office «If there is something we want to banish from politics, it is the short dribble, the partisan tactic, and we are not deceived either by the numbers or by reality. “We do not have the necessary votes,” he pointed out regarding the possibility of presenting the motion and forcing the parties to present themselves in Congress, as Santiago Abascal hinted at this Monday at a press conference. A tactic that they discard in Genoa, because they do not want to make “more of a show” in politics. PP sources explain that they are not going to initiate any type of contact with Puigdemont’s party or with the PNV to explore this avenue. «If anyone wants to talk, call us. “We are not going to do it,” these sources point out. “Sánchez should give the floor to the Spaniards.” “What Sánchez should do is dissolve the Cortes and give the floor to the Spaniards,” he explained, since, according to him, It is a weak Government that does not have the support of “partners who say they are going to withdraw support for the Government.” What Sémper did defend was the specific agreements with Junts and other formations in the parliamentary sphere (not counting BIldu), as they already did at the end of last year in the tax reform.

#slams #Puigdemont #Feijóo #travel #country #meet