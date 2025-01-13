Firefly Bulk Create is an application that allows you to resize up to 10,000 images or replace their backgrounds with a single click, eliminating the need to edit each image manually. This is one of the new generative artificial intelligence tools that Adobe has introduced, designed to automate laborious tasks, such as editing large quantities of images and translating video presentations.

Adobe includes vector graphics in Firefly, its AI image generator Adobe introduces three new generative AI models: Firefly 2 improves image detail and quality, Firefly Design Model creates customizable templates, and Firefly Vector Model generates scalable vector graphics from a prompt.

This tool combines several of the Adobe Firefly APIs intended for developers, but adapted to be more accessible to creatives without programming experience. Firefly Bulk Create launches today in beta and is divided into two functions within the Firefly web app: “Remove Background” and “Resize.”

The “Remove Background” feature is quite intuitive: users can upload image files from their computer, Dropbox, or Adobe Experience Manager and quickly remove backgrounds. While it works with any image, it’s especially useful for product marketers. In addition to removing the background, the tool allows you to replace it with a specific image or a color defined by HEX codes, creating variations ready for editing.

At the moment, batch files can be saved in PNG or JPEG formats, although Adobe has announced that support for Photoshop PSD files is coming soon.

Firefly Video is also supporting two tools web to generate videos with AI. “Text-to-Video” has similar characteristics to Sora. Interested parties can enter a text description and the system will generate a video based on the details automatically. Adobe claims it can produce a wide variety of characters and environments. It claims to emulate various animation styles and techniques. Creatives have a “camera controls” panel at their disposal to fine-tune the results generated by the algorithm.

For its part, with “Image-to-Video” it is possible to add a reference image next to a text request to improve control of responses. It is suitable for creating background materials or displaying scenes. Both options are available on the official Adobe Firefly website in beta. They can produce videos of up to five seconds at 720p resolution at 24 FPS.

The trio of resources powered by Firefly Video have a response time of 90 seconds. The Adobe team assures that it is working to improve the speed of the process. It emphasizes that its audiovisual content engine is “commercially safe”, because it was trained on licensed information. The clips created or edited with the new AI model will incorporate security labels to reveal their origin and protect the intellectual property of their authors.

Adobe provides AI to Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign

Adobe has released a series of AI-based updates to some of its major graphics creation programs. Photoshop was reinforced with the incorporation of three new tools: