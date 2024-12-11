First day of the investigation commission in the Assembly, with Begoña Gómez as appearing

The Board warned that the president has no obligation to go and if he goes, he has the option of not declaring



12/11/2024



Updated at 06:37h.





The investigation commission in the Madrid Assembly on the alleged favorable treatment of the Complutense University to the wife of Pedro Sánchez, better known as the Begoña Commission, resumes its work today in a third session, of the six planned, which…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only