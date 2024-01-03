The birth announcements for his twin daughters had just been completed. But instead, Jency (31) from Kortrijk, Belgium, has to send funeral cards. His wife Manon (30) was seven months pregnant, but died on Saturday of pre-eclampsia. The twins also didn't make it. “Two days before she died, she went for a check-up. Couldn't they have seen then that she had suffered pre-eclampsia?”
Tim Lescrauwaet, Nadine Van Der Linden
