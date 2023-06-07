After a driver in East Westphalia failed to stop and fled during a check, six police officers shot his vehicle. The suspect was hit five times and is now out of danger.

Forensic officers are investigating after police officers in Bad Salzuflen shot at a fleeing driver. The 19-year-old suffered serious injuries. Image: dpa

VFour days after a chase in North Rhine-Westphalia in which a man steered his car in the direction of police officers and was stopped by shots, investigators have released further details. Six officers fired more than 30 shots during the operation, as the public prosecutor’s office in Detmold and the police in Bielefeld announced on Wednesday. The suspect, who was hit five times, is now out of danger.

The incident happened in Bad Salzuflen early on Saturday morning. Accordingly, patrol officers in Herford wanted to check the 19-year-old driver and asked him to stop. But the man drove away. In neighboring Bad Salzuflen, the man turned in a cul-de-sac and drove toward the officers who had since got out.

According to the information, six of the 13 police officers deployed shot the car, which then crashed into one of the patrol cars. The exact course of events is still the subject of the investigation. In addition, it is still unclear whether there was a danger to the officers and whether the suspect drove towards the police officers in a targeted manner.

As the authorities further announced, the 19-year-old was driving without a license. He was noticed by the officials because he was driving without lights. The car was properly registered to a relative of the suspect.

The driver remained in a hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday. One officer was also slightly injured in the incident, and six others were in shock.