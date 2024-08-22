Polaris Dawnthe mission that It includes the first spacewalk by private astronautswill depart on August 27. The person who will lead the mission is enthusiastic, the American entrepreneur and philanthropist Jared Isaacman, known for having been the commander of another mission “Ispiration4”, which took place in September 2021, which brought four commercial astronauts, for the first time, five hundred kilometers from the Earth.

The Polaris Dawn crew consists of: Anna Menon, Scott ‘Kidd’ Poteet, Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis.

Mission Details

Polaris Dawn will last six days and it will be structured like this: on the first day a Falcon 9 will be launched by SpaceX and the astronaut team will do thorough checks of the Dragon Resilience Capsulewhich will cross part of the Van Allen belts, on the second day the crew will carry out over forty scheduled experiments and, among these, there will be the first laser-based Starlink communications, on the third day there will be the first extravehicular activity performed by private astronauts.



These are the crucial moments of the mission which, as already mentioned, will launch at dawn on Tuesday, August 27, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and will end on Saturday, August 31.

One of the crucial phases of the mission, the astronauts exiting the capsule.

Isaacman’s Statements and Key Goals

Jared Isaacman he expressed himself thus, regarding the mission: “Each of these missions will have a set of goals that are designed to accelerate SpaceX’s vision of making life multiplanetary, but we can always count on the fact that, just like with this mission, we will use every bit of time available for science and research, as well as supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.“.

The main objectives Polaris Dawn’s mission goals are: Reach Earth orbit altitude at 1,400 km apogee, conduct the first spacewalk in SpaceX extravehicular activity (EVA) suits, demonstrate Starlink technology aboard the Dragon spacecraft, and conduct approximately 40 experiments, in collaboration with 20 research institutions.