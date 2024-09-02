Plushenko called the court’s recovery of 1.83 million rubles from Parsegova fair

Two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko explained the legal proceedings with 12-year-old figure skater Arina Parsegova and her representatives. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“There are no questions for Arina Parsegova and there cannot be any, she is a very talented girl, whom I love very much and treat with great respect. All questions to her mother, who, being the representative of an underage athlete, acted incorrectly,” said Plushenko. He denied the woman’s accusations that he forced the injured athlete to risk her health and perform difficult jumps during training.

Plushenko called the court’s decision to collect 1.83 million rubles from the Parsegovs fair. “We fought to ensure that relations between the skaters and their parents on the one hand and the representatives of the academy on the other developed within the legal framework,” he noted, adding that these funds would go to charity.

Earlier, the Nikulinsky District Court of Moscow satisfied the claim filed by the Angels of Plushenko Academy against Parsegova. The demands of the head of the school were based on the athlete’s unilateral refusal to fulfill the contract and the commission of agency actions.

Parsegova left Plushenko for coach Eteri Tutberidze in May 2023. Three years before that, she also trained in Tutberidze’s group.