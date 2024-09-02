Recently, officials of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the San Luis Area Port They carried out a series of seizures which undoubtedly reflect their Commitment to border security.

During an intensive week of inspections, The agents discovered an arsenal of ammunition and a considerable amount of narcotics hidden in vehicles attempting to cross the border. As specified by the entity on its official website, the Friday, August 23a citizen 22-year-old American was arrested in it Port of Entry of Saint Louis I while trying to leave the United States for Mexico.

After being referred for further examination, the Officers conducted a detailed inspection from the Nissan sedan he was driving. Using advanced search techniques, They discovered 1,000 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition hidden in 50 boxes distributed throughout the vehicle..

In a second intervention, carried out on Saturday, August 24, The officers encountered a 24-year-old man in a Ford sedan. Similar to the previous case, the driver was referred to the secondary inspection area.

There, they were employed Non-intrusive technologies and a canine unit who alerted about narcotics in the vehicle. Officers found 95 packages hidden in the side panelsthe doors and the fuel tank of the vehicle. The packages contained approximately 96 pounds (43.5 kg) of methamphetamine, five pounds (2.3 kg) of black heroin and one pound (0.45 kg) of fentanyl pills.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, August 25, a 32-year-old woman driving a Honda pickup truck was referred for a detailed inspection. The officers again used non-intrusive technology and the canine unit, which indicated the presence of narcotics. 80 hidden packages were discovered in the fuel tank, the spare wheel and the vehicle’s firewall.

The contents of the packages consisted of methamphetamine, with a total weight over 85 lbs (38.6 kg)This discovery reinforces the effectiveness of the inspection methods used by CBP.

In a fourth seizure, carried out on Monday, August 26, a 51-year-old man, a Mexican citizen and legal permanent resident, was arrested in a Chevrolet pickup truck. During the secondary inspection, officers 40 hidden packages discovered in the firewallthe rear wall of the cabin and the tailgate of the vehicle. The packages contained fentanyl, with a total weight of more than 98 pounds (44.5 kg).

CBP’s Commitment to U.S. Border Security



On the cited portal, Chris Leon, Director of the San Luis Area Port, praised the work of CBP officers and K-9 teams. “These entry and exit control actions highlight the CBP’s commitment to safeguard our border communities and the overall border security mission,” he said.

Ammunition hidden under the back seat in one of the seizures Photo:CBP

Agents confiscated the ammunition, narcotics and vehicles involved.. The four drivers were transferred to the National Security Investigations Division from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement for processing.