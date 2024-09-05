The celebrations for the historic Astro Bot launch begin today 30 Years of PlayStation. As revealed by a note published on the Sony’s official blogthe number of new features and surprises for the incoming public is really high.

My First GP : A re-creation experience of the original Gran Turismo is coming to PS5 for free this holiday season “Featuring menu art reminiscent of the genre-defining classic, it will feature some of the most beloved cars, tracks and racing events that evoke the nostalgia and excitement of the original GT experience”

Digital Soundtracks Never Released on Spotify will be arriving on the music streaming service over the next few months: among these, numerous chapters of the God of War series and Twisted Metal.

will be arriving on the music streaming service over the next few months: among these, numerous chapters of the God of War series and Twisted Metal. The entertainment project Shapes of Playwhich we expect to get new information about in the coming weeks, this will be divided into 3 new modes: Shapes of Play: Battle It’s a board game where you challenge a friend to line up four different shapes of the same color on the board to win. Shapes of Play: Create It’s a set of magnetic blocks that you can place in any direction to create fun shapes. Shapes of Play: Recharge offers a new way to recharge between matches, especially after a challenging boss fight.

Looking carefully at the logo published by PlayStation to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the platform, we can notice an important presence: it seems to be the PS5 Pro silhouettewhose design was recently revealed by a well-known insider. Could this announcement be the clue to the anniversary?