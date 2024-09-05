The celebrations for the historic Astro Bot launch begin today 30 Years of PlayStation. As revealed by a note published on the Sony’s official blogthe number of new features and surprises for the incoming public is really high.
- My First GP: A re-creation experience of the original Gran Turismo is coming to PS5 for free this holiday season “Featuring menu art reminiscent of the genre-defining classic, it will feature some of the most beloved cars, tracks and racing events that evoke the nostalgia and excitement of the original GT experience”
- Digital Soundtracks Never Released on Spotify will be arriving on the music streaming service over the next few months: among these, numerous chapters of the God of War series and Twisted Metal.
- The entertainment project Shapes of Playwhich we expect to get new information about in the coming weeks, this will be divided into 3 new modes: Shapes of Play: Battle It’s a board game where you challenge a friend to line up four different shapes of the same color on the board to win. Shapes of Play: Create It’s a set of magnetic blocks that you can place in any direction to create fun shapes. Shapes of Play: Recharge offers a new way to recharge between matches, especially after a challenging boss fight.
Looking carefully at the logo published by PlayStation to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the platform, we can notice an important presence: it seems to be the PS5 Pro silhouettewhose design was recently revealed by a well-known insider. Could this announcement be the clue to the anniversary?
