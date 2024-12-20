Margarita Robles, Minister of Defense, signed this Friday the contract with Airbus for the acquisition of 25 Eurofighter aircraft, in a transaction valued at 4,000 million euros and whose first delivery will be made in 2030. As indicated by the Minister of Defense, ” The Government will not compromise on efforts to ensure that the armed forces have the best capabilities,” in its efforts to “invest in defense is to invest in security, employment and international protection.” The formalization of the agreement represents a transcendental boost for the Airbus plants in Getafe (Madrid), where the planes will be assembled, tested and delivered, with a labor impact of 16,000 direct and indirect jobs in Spain alone, without counting on the contribution of the ecosystem. of the auxiliary industry, which also intervenes in the manufacturing process.

The Government of Spain has formalized the aforementioned contract with the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA), based in Munich (Germany), within the framework of the Halcón II, with the delivery of 21 single-seat and four two-seat aircraft latest generation. These fighters will replace part of the F-18 fleet operated by the Air and Space Army and manufactured by McDonnell Douglas. The purchase of these 25 fighters is added to the 20 fighters acquired in 2022, as well as others purchased previously, bringing the Spanish Eurofighter fleet to 115 aircraft.

The Eurofighter 2000 Programme, paradigm of collaboration and cooperation of the European Defense industryhas the participation of Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain. The minister yesterday emphasized the magnificent quality of the Spanish defense industry, which “allows us to fulfill our commitments within the framework of the EU and NATO, as well as enjoy high consideration and be valued as a reliable and serious partner.”

For its part, the Secretary of State for Defense, Amparo Valcarcehas also highlighted Spain’s commitment to work and establish synergies with other European countries and “share knowledge and resources that allow projects like this to become a reality.”

Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defense and Spacehas defined the ‘jewel in the crown’ of the German company as “the most advanced and most successful combat fighter of European manufacture and constitutes the backbone of European air superiority. It is also a symbol of industrial cooperation between nations and companies, an example of how Europe can work in our current defense context. This order is not only a sign of interest in defense, but also secures the supply chain in Spain and throughout Europe.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Air and Space Army operates the Eurofighter from the air bases of Morón de la Frontera (Wing 11), and Los Llanos (Wing 14), in Albacete. In addition, the Gando Canarian base (Ala 46) will soon become the next operational base for the fighter aircraft.

The event held this Friday at the Airbus facilities in Getafe was also attended by the Chief of Staff of the Air and Space Army, Air General Francisco Braco; the president of Airbus Spain, Francisco Javier Sánchez Segura, and the CEOs of ‘Eurofighter’, Giancarlo Mezzanatto, and Eurojet, Ralf Breiling.