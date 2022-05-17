Pistoia, he finds his girlfriend with his lover and stabs her in the abdomen

When he got home he would find there fiancée 37 year old in bed withlover. The man, a 47-year-old, would not have seen us again and would have thrown himself against his partner armed with a knife: he would have stab severely injuring her in the abdomen. Then she would have tried to finish the work by throwing herself at her lover but the man would have defended himself with a poker, injuring himself in turn.attacker. This is the summary reconstruction of the episode that took place on Saturday in Cutigliano, Pistoia.

At the moment, the 37-year-old is in serious condition at the hospital in Lawn, but it would not be life threatening. The attacker, hit with a poker, is found in a guard at the hospital in Pistoia. The woman would still not be able to speak, so the only reliable version remains that of the 50-year-old lover.

