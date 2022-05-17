Genoa – Tickets at 2 euros for North and South, Distinti at 5 euros. The presale for Genoa-Bologna, the match that marks the farewell from Serie A for the Griffin. An assembly of fans at Ferraris is scheduled for tonight, a party is ready to momentarily greet A and celebrate Genoa’s pride “however and everywhere”.

The Northern pre-emption phase for subscribers is in progress, for the other free sales sectors. Tickets can be purchased online, in enabled Ticket One offices and at the Genoa Store in via XII Ottobre 43r (open all day 10-19).

