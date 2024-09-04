by VALERIO BARRETTA

Pirelli Test, Bearman on track for Ferrari

The post-Monza period offers a week of break for Formula 1, but not for all teams. Ferrari And RB they took to the track today with Oliver Bearman and Liam Lawson, at Fiorano and Monza respectively, for Pirelli tests aimed at developing the 2025 tyres.

Bearman has completed 167 laps driving an SF-24, working on the development of new solutions for wet and intermediate tyres thanks to the artificial irrigation system. The future Haas driver initially completed a few laps in the dry before focusing on the programme planned by Pirelli’s technicians. Lawson’s job is more complicatedwho found the track wet in Monza (this time from overnight rain) and at least initially ran on intermediates. The New Zealander, a serious candidate to replace one between Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez in 2025, was able to follow his development work program on slicks on dry asphalt, but was unable to complete it due to a technical problem on the RB that occurred in the early afternoon.

The photos

These are some of the photos provided by Pirelli.

Yesterday was also a day of work for some teams and Pirelli, with Mercedes and Red Bull who were busy in Monza. The development tests on the track will continue in Spain on September 17 and 18: on the Montmeló circuit there will be the debut of the first prototypes of the 2026 tires, which will still be 18” but slightly narrower than the current ones. Aston Martin will be on the track.