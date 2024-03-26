We already have a date! Through a fun spot, 'At the bottom there is room' confirmed the day on which its 11th season will premiere. With the Gonzales family as the protagonist, the iconic América TV series revealed when Peruvian families will be able to enjoy again their funny stories. Unlike one of the videos published days ago, this time Cristóbal Montalbán joined with his Peru shirt, thus taking advantage of the situation of the soccer match between the teams of Peru and the Dominican Republic.

When is 'At the bottom there is room 2024' released?

Season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' will premiere on Monday, April 8, 2024. In this way, the rumors were confirmed that indicated that that date was the one chosen to start with the new installment of the historic series, which will return to its original schedule and which will be broadcast after the end of 'Súper Ada'.

This confirmation was announced after the dissemination of a series of promotional videos, which increased expectations and made thousands of fiction fans desperate to finally hear some announcement about his return.

Prior to this news, the series shared a publication on its social networks with the Gonzales totally confused and eager to know the day of their return to the screens. Suddenly, a text appeared announcing that an important announcement would be made on Tuesday, March 26; However, since nothing was known about it, uncertainty invaded the audience.

What actors will be in the new season of 'At the bottom there is room'?

To date, there are only three actors confirmed to join season 11 of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', who were announced on the first day of work in 2024. On the one hand we have David Villanueva, a Spanish actor who He has already acted in various productions in our country. Another name that was revealed was that of Nidia Bermejo, a national performer who also showcased her talent in other local series.

The surprise of the day was the return of Alex Béjar for the 2024 edition of the fiction, who will once again play Laia, Cristóbal's ex-love and who would return to Las Nuevas Lomas to fight for her love. Let us remember that Diego Montalbán's son began a romantic relationship with July in the last episode of the previous season.

Apart from them, no other names were confirmed by those in charge of 'AFHS'; However, a series of leaks revealed some names that will join the cast. One of them is that of the 'Dad in trouble' actress, Adriana Campos Salazar, who would play 'Tito's' daughter, according to followers on social networks.

Who would also join is the renowned actress Virna Flores, who currently has an antagonistic role in 'Súper Ada'. The remembered protagonist of 'La rica Vicky' could play the mother of 'Tito's' daughter, so it is presumed that she could be her love interest in the future and the one who would finally make her 'settle down'.

What were the previews of 'At the bottom there is room 2024' about?

To increase the expectation among the audience and announce its soon return, 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' released several promotional videos with different themes that were left open in the grand finale of its tenth installment.

The first of them was a clip in the faithful style of the dramas that starred Cristóbal and July, who never tire of showing their love and who hope to be happy throughout the new part of the series. Another of the videos showed us 'Tito' practicing how he will introduce himself to his daughter, whom he only learned about in the grand finale of season 10.

The third trailer had Joel as the main character. In it you can see the popular 'Fish Face' fleeing from people who want to kill him and who threaten him with firearms. However, his luck ended when he met Maruja, who took revenge after she left her niece 'Paty' at the altar.

And finally, a video was published with the funeral of Alessia, who, remember, was stabbed in the last episode of the previous installment of the series. The ex-lover of 'Jimmy' received the attack from Benjamín, who really planned to hurt Cristóbal after he 'took' July from him.

