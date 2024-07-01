Pino Allievi’s coffee

Fifth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to best open the fans’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the Austrian Grand Prix, won by George Russell before Oscar Piastri And Carlos Sainz.

Reflections after Zeltweg

When was it really over the top? It’s a case of saying, the passionate duel between Norris and Verstappen that cost them both the race? Is Max Verstappen back to being the first-hour driver who makes defensive maneuvers beyond the limit? How much does Norris have to complain after a weekend in which his McLaren should have achieved much more? And what happened to the Ferrari that won in Monaco? What are the reasons for its regression for too many races now? This and much more in Pino Allievi’s commentary on the Austrian GP.

“It really bothers me that, on the day Verstappen and Norris played bumper cars, Ferrari wasn’t able to win. Okay he only had one driver to try it with, but Carlos Sainz is a fine driver. But this time the car wasn’t there..”