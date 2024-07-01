Blogger Adams explains her desire to strip naked in public as a fight for equal rights

Canadian blogger Ella Adams took topless photos in popular tourist spots and revealed the reason for her actions. Her story is quoted by New York Post.

The 36-year-old activist went to New York to bare her breasts in the city’s most popular locations, including the subway, the Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square and other places. In the posted footage, the woman lifts things, thereby demonstrating her breasts, not paying attention to the people around her.

According to the influencer, this is her way of confronting gender inequality. “If men can walk down the street without a shirt without shame and fear, then women can do the same. It’s a fight for equal rights,” Adams explained her desire, adding that for her, appearing in public in revealing images is the norm.

