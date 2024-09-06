The bell that will make Italian students return to class is ringing soon, and it is also the day to buy books, diaries and backpacks. It is precisely on the weight of the latter that it is worth remembering, also on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day, which is celebrated on Sunday and is dedicated to back pain, the risks for children who wear a backpack that is too heavy. “For years there has been a debate about the influence of the backpack on the posture of students. The impact that it can have on subjects in developmental age could in fact influence the alignment of the spinal column and cause alterations even during movement. To date, there is not a lot of data on the matter. Some studies have carried out specific evaluations, even if on limited samples. For example, a study was conducted in Germany precisely to understand how a load of 4 kg in a backpack can influence the posture of children in elementary schools”. This is what Andrea Bernetti, vice president of the Italian Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (Simfer), told Adnkronos Salute.

“The study included a detailed clinical examination, a three-dimensional analysis of gait with electromyographic recordings and the measurement of postural oscillation using a force plate – continues the doctor-physiatrist – The results showed that the weight of the backpack, which on average represented 15% of the children’s body weight, caused various changes in their gait. With the backpack load at 4 kg, the children walked more slowly, took shorter steps and spent more time with both feet on the ground (increased double support phase). In addition, a greater forward tilt of the pelvis and trunk was observed, as well as greater hip flexion”.

According to the physiatrist, “the daily use of heavy backpacks can have significant negative impacts on children’s health, influencing their posture, walking pattern and body stability, but studies with a larger sample are still needed to make generalizable assessments”. Therefore, “the best thing to do in schools would be to promote screening campaigns capable of identifying postural alterations. Furthermore – concludes Bernetti – strategies are needed to reduce the weight carried by students, such as the use of trolley backpacks, the use of lockers at school and the digitalization of study material”.