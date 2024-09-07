Russian Armed Forces Eliminate 50 French Mercenaries in Konstantinovka with Iskander

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) have struck a temporary location of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). The attack took place in Konstantinovka.

The missile strike was carried out from the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system. As a result, about 50 French militants were eliminated.

Related materials:

Iskander strikes Ukrainian Armed Forces training center in Poltava

On September 3, Russian troops used an Iskander missile to strike a Ukrainian Armed Forces training center in Poltava. Over 300 Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded. It was noted that foreign instructors were among them. After the missile hit, three floors and the roof collapsed.

The strike could have hit valuable personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces — signalmen who were being trained to operate the AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) airborne detection and guidance systems. Such soldiers are trained by Swedish instructors, noted British expert Alexander Merkuris. At the same time, drone operators were mainly in the center, he suggested.

Iskanders regularly strike Ukrainian Armed Forces locations

Thus, on September 2, an Iskander strike was launched against a hotel in Zaporozhye where foreign mercenaries were located. Up to 50 personnel were eliminated there, including 19 British servicemen, and about 20 more servicemen were wounded.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

On September 1, Iskander destroyed a huge column of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sumy region. The moment was captured on video. According to preliminary estimates, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 20 units of equipment and up to a company of personnel. In addition, over ten explosions occurred in Kharkov during the first day of autumn. Iskander struck the deployment point of the 3rd assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (“Azov”, a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

On August 28, it became known that an officer of the Security Service of Ukraine, former head of the Cherkasy region, Colonel Sergey Sergiychuk, was destroyed by an Iskander-M strike. It is specified that at that time the SBU officer was in the Aurora Hotel in Krivoy Rog.

Military expert and director of the Air Defense Forces Museum Yuri Knutov called the Iskander-M a unique weapon that fires cruise and ballistic missiles that are virtually invulnerable to enemy air defenses.