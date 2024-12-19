The maritime and logistics group Pérez y Cíaoriginally from Santander, has closed a integration of all its logistics subsidiaries with the Valencian corporation Martico Refeer Solutionsdedicated to cargo handling. From this combination a new logistics group will emergestill pending to receive a name, which will invoice more than 400 million of euros per year. The new company will offer comprehensive solutions for the entire supply chain and will be present in 22 countries led by a staff of 900 professionals, and will incorporate 200 trucks and 14 warehouses in assets.

The companies of the Pérez y Cía group that will move to the new group are MPGits freight forwarding and logistics solutions division; Carmar Logistics Solutionsdedicated to shipping grouped and complete loads between the Iberian Peninsula and the Canary and Balearic Islands; Carmar Maritime Servicesfocused on supplying ships in ports; and Copitransa road transportation company dedicated to temperature-controlled cargo and dangerous goods.

For Gonzalo Pérez-MauraCEO of Grupo Pérez y Cía, the operation is due to the “complementarity between both groupsboth in values ​​and in a similar way of understanding the business. Both companies are specialists in different areas, so together we can complement each other and take advantage of joint operations,” he explains in statements to this medium. The manager He will also be the CEO of the new group that results from this merger.

Once the integration is confirmed, a period opens for develop the company’s new strategic planalthough at the moment no growth objectives have been set by country. “We will grow where it makes sense,” says Pérez-Maura, who does not rule out new acquisitions if opportunities arise in the market.

Jose ManglanoCEO of the Martico Reefer Solutions Group, will assume the position of director and Chief Strategy Officer of the new group. He highlights that “the combination achieved with this merger has perfect complementarity, from the type of cargo we manage, whether refrigerated or dry, to the integration of our international office networks“. The closing of the operation is subject to the approval of the competition authorities.