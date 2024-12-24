On December 26th it will be released in ABC of Seville and Pride of Nerviónn he podcast most complete of the Sevilla legend JEsús Navas which compiles the best moments of his career and the sounds that accompanied the youth player throughout his 21 years as a professional. A total of 16 stories, such as the legendary number left by the captain, will serve to trace the career of a unique footballer whose sporting and human footprint will be practically impossible to surpass.

His last game with the Sevilla shirt at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, the beginnings in Los Palacios, his incorporation into the Sevilla youth team, the day of his debut, Europe, the first titles with the Sevilla shirt, his arrival to the Spanish team , the 2010 World Cup, his time in England, the eternal memory of his friends and also myths José Antonio Reyes and Antonio Puerta, and, of course, the magical symbolism of the number 16 on the shirt.

Joaquín Caparrós, Paco Gallardo, Pablo Blanco or the Spain coaches Luis de la Fuente and Vicente del Bosque are some of the protagonists who appear on this ABC de Seville podcast to analyze in depth and remember the figure of Jesus. But they are not the only ones. We will also be able to listen to José Manuel Muñoz “Wilfred”, goalkeeper who signed for the Sevilla youth team at the same time as Navas himself.

Sevilla leaders such as Andrés Palop, Pablo Alfaro and Álvaro Negredo also offer their assessment, as well as countless footballers and coaches who were influential in the palace’s unforgettable journey.