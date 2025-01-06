Paula Badosa, with suffering, a comeback and almost three hours of play against the American Peyton Stearns, obtained her first victory of 2025 and qualification for the second round of the Adelaide tournament.

The Spanish, fifth favorite, won 6-7(5), 6-3 and 7-5 and broke a four-game losing streak followed by those that ended in 2024. In Ningbo, China, in the final phase of the Billie Jean King Cup, in the United Arab Emirates and on the last day of last year, on December 31, in the first round in Brisbane.

Paula Badosa needed to use faith so that the crash did not escape her against a rival located lower in the ranking, in 47th place, and which he had won with authority last year, in Cincinnati. But the clash began against the current against the North American, who scored the first round.

The Spaniard, twelfth in the world, reacted well and got the comeback back on track, but in the final round she suffered again. He was 4-2 and served, but Stearns emerged again and equalized the situation until he managed to seal the victory.

Badosa will face in the second round the winner of the match between the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk and American Ashlyn Krueger.

In addition, Kazakh Yulia Putintseva advanced in the draw who beat the Croatian Dona Vekic (6-2 and 6-3) and that she will play in the second round against the winner of the duel between the American Danielle Collins, fourth seed, and the Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

The Australian Emerson Jones eliminated the Chinese Xinyu Wan 6-4 and 6-0 and will play with the Russian Daria Kasatkina, who defeated the Australian Olivia Gadcki 6-2 and 6-3.

The Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, executioner of the Canadian Leylah Fernandez (6-4, 3-6 and 6-2) will be the rival of the second favorite, the American Emma Navarro, while the Czech Markéta Vondroušová who beat the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (6-4, 6-7(4) and 6-2) will play in the second leg against the team that wins the duel between the Czech Kateřina Siniaková or the Russian Diana Shnaider, sixth seed.