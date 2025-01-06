The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Monday new restrictions on oil and gas drilling in North American waters for an unspecified period of time. A decision that the team of the president-elect, Donald Trump, did not like at all. who described it as “shameful”.

“I am taking steps to protect Alaska’s coasts, Gulf of Mexico and Bering Sea from oil and natural gas drilling and of the damage they can cause“Biden said in a presidential statement.

The order declares exempt all areas of the outer continental shelf off the east and west coasts of the country, the eastern Gulf of Mexico and other parts of the northern Bering Sea in Alaska, indefinitely.

“My decision reflects what coastal communities, businesses and beachgoers have long known: that drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage to places we hold dear and is not necessary to meet our nation’s energy needs. It’s not worth taking the riskss,” the country’s outgoing president has made known.

“As the climate crisis continues to threaten communities across the country and we are transitioning to a clean energy economy, now is the time to protect these coasts.” for our children and grandchildren“, he added.

In a first reaction to the decision, the transition team of Biden’s successor, Donald Trump, has called the decision “shameful” and a new obstacle for the magnate’s plans in economic policy when he returns to the White House.

“It’s clear that Biden wants high gas prices to be his legacy. This is a shameful decision designed to exact political revenge on the American people who gave President Trump a mandate to increase drilling and lower gasoline prices“said spokesperson Katherine Leavitt.