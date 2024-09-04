“The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received the resignation letter from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba,” Ruslan Stefanchuk said on social media, adding that parliament would vote on the request soon.

This comes hours after at least six Ukrainian politicians, including ministers, resigned and a presidential adviser was fired on Tuesday night, on the eve of a major cabinet reshuffle, the ruling party announced.

Two and a half years after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, David Arakhamia, the head of the ruling party’s parliamentary faction, wrote in a post on Telegram: “As promised, a major government reshuffle can be expected this week. More than 50% of the government will be changed. Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, the next day – a day of appointments.”

Among the most prominent of those who submitted their resignations on Tuesday evening were the Ministers of Strategic Industries, Justice, and Environment.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also issued a decree on Tuesday evening dismissing Deputy Prime Minister Rostislav Shurma, who is considered one of the president’s top aides.

Since the start of the war, Zelensky has made several cabinet reshuffles, including in September dismissing the defense minister after corruption scandals and replacing the army chief of staff after the armed forces suffered setbacks on the battlefield.

Zelensky’s first presidential term began in 2019 and ended last May, but he remains in office under martial law in place since the war began.