It is a series of screenshots where you can see Sung Jin-woo, the protagonist of the story, looking a little different than what we are used to. He is now more serious and full of confidence.

In one of the images it appears that Jin-woo is wearing civilian clothes, while in another the equipment necessary to fight the next wave of enemies.

Maybe those who will be his allies (or rivals?) appear in the fifth episode of Solo Leveling. Something that is noticeable is that they are better equipped than lower-ranked hunters.

They not only carry better weapons but also ideal protective equipment to face any threat.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

At the moment there is no synopsis of the fifth episode of Solo Leveling. Only those who read the novel or the original manwha have any idea what to expect about it.

But the previous installment of the series showed Jin-woo fighting various enemies in a special dungeon, which was 'over imposed' in a subway station.

There he faced several adversaries but especially a boss, which was a huge and dangerous snake.

In the end, Sung Jin-woo got ahead with a little effort and thanks to this battle he rose in level again.

Likewise, he learned to better take advantage of the video game-like interface that appears in front of him and even to use the inventory.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

But what the fifth episode of Solo Leveling is that now you must work as a team with other hunters. So we'll see how he performs with other people. The series is available on Crunchyroll.

