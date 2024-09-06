Paralympics | Toni Piispanen brought a medal to Finland again! The career ended at the bronze medal ceremony in Paris

The Paralympics|Toni Piispanen ended his top career with Paralympic bronze.

Finland Toni Piispanen won a Paralympic bronze medal in the T51 class 100 meters of the track and field event late on Friday night.

Piispanen, 48, finished third in the last race of his career at Stade de France in Paris with a time of 21.14. Gold was won by Canada Cody Fournie (19.63) and silver from Belgium Peter Genyn (20.47).

– To be quiet. It was quite an interesting race. From the beginning, I started to get a little scared of what was going on here. The glove caught, and the chair went off the track. Fortunately, I was able to fix it, and in the end the organ was pulled open as much as it would go, Piispanen said relieved in an interview with Yle.

– It’s great to end the last race of my career here. Bronze tastes great. There wouldn’t have been any better. I am very satisfied with the bronze, he continued.

Already earlier in these Paralympics, Piispanen had won silver in the 200 meters.

In total, Friday night’s bronze medal was the Fifth Paralympic medal of Piispanen’s career (2 gold, 2, silver, 1 bronze). The first of them came in London in 2012.

In total, Piispanen achieved 24 prestigious competition medals in his career between 2011 and 2024.

Piispanen’s feelings were on the surface in Yle’s TV interview after the last race.

– These 15 years have been quite an interesting journey. It’s good to remember it now. At least I dare to look briskly in the mirror and pat myself on the back that it’s gone well, Piispanen decided.

Finnish has achieved a total of four medals at the Paris Paralympics. All have come from track winding. Besides the bishop Leo-Pekka Tähti and Amanda Kotaja both won bronze.

The Paralympics end on Sunday.