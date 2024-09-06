The former president of Uruguay José ‘Pepe’ Mujica showed a “slight improvement” as a result of the treatment he is receiving, although he remains hospitalized in Montevideo.

This is indicated by a report which highlights that The former president’s situation has changed little since what was reported Thursday by his personal physician, Dr. Raquel Pannone.

Mujica was admitted to a hospital in the Uruguayan capital on Thursday, where he began to be rehydrated after receiving little fluids. This is the fourth time he has been admitted to the hospital in less than two weeks.

Former Uruguayan President José Mujica speaks with his wife, Lucía Topolansky. Photo:AFP

Mujica, who finished his radiotherapy sessions on June 16, was treated in hospital on August 23 for digestive problems. On August 26 he was admitted for a breakdown and was hospitalized for 24 hours. On August 31 he had to be taken back to the hospital for “a specific episode of discomfort” when eating, Pannone explained.

At a press conference, Pannone pointed out that the former president has fibrosis in the esophagus as a result of radiotherapy treatment that he received in that area, which causes him difficulties in feeding himself.

The reason for the transfer to the sanatorium this time has to do with the fact that he was receiving very little oral fluid intake at home.

“‘Pepe’ is back in the hospital. The reason for his transfer to the hospital this time is that he was receiving very little oral fluids at home and was not receiving enough food. That was the reason for his transfer,” the doctor said on Thursday.

He added that he was given tests and started to be rehydrated intravenously, which had an “almost immediate” effect on him.

“We are going to do everything possible to keep him in the hospital as long as possible so that we can hydrate him better and stabilize him better,” Pannone stressed, who emphasized that The health status of the person who governed Uruguay in the period 2010-2015 is not more serious.

He also recalled that Mujica has pre-existing conditions such as kidney failure “which worsens” with the lack of fluid intake.

Former Uruguayan President José Mujica. Photo:AFP

Pannone said that Mujica “would be in a remission stage” from esophageal cancer. “There is no clinical evidence that it is present at this time,” he stressed, although the “fibrosis that was generated secondary to radiotherapy” makes it difficult for him to eat.

On April 29th, Mujica announced at a press conference that he had undergone a check-up in which a tumor had been discovered in his esophagus.

A few days later, Pannone told a press conference that the tumor was malignant and that he would be treated with radiotherapy in Uruguay.

President Luis Lacalle Pou, leader of the center-right coalition that took power in 2020 after 15 years of left-wing governments, On Thursday he wished Mujica a speedy recovery, with whom he said he spoke “five days ago.”

“He is old and has his ailments. We hope he gets better,” she wished him during a tour of the north of the country.

Lacalle Pou, 38 years younger than Mujica, with whom he has a good relationship, had put himself at his service when at the end of April the former president announced that he had been diagnosed with a tumor in his esophagus.

Jose Mujica. Photo:AFP

To the surprise of many, “Pepe” Mujica, a former guerrilla who governed Uruguay from 2010 to 2015 and is one of the country’s most popular figures, attended a political event on August 27, hours after being discharged from prison.

“I’m recovering as best I can, but I had to be there,” he said, after entering the headquarters of the leftist Frente Amplio (FA), the country’s main opposition force, in a wheelchair.

Asked about this, Pannone acknowledged that Mujica is “weak,” but stressed the “enormous motivation” he had to participate and “the feeling of well-being” that it gave him.

“To the extent that he has the will and wants to do it, he will do what gives him the greatest satisfaction,” he said.

Mujica said he was “broken” and “losing his life,” according to statements to the American newspaper The New York Times. published on the same August 23 when he had to be taken to the hospital.