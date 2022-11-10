Literally out of the blue, a man paragliding in Miami, Florida descended to help save a woman who had fallen with her car into a channel full of alligators.

The fact was recorded on the video camera that the man uses in his flight routines, in which not only can the woman be seen in the distance, but her voice was also recorded asking for help.

This is Cristiano Piquet, an extreme sports athlete who made a quiet flight in his paramotor on the morning of the weekend, when suddenly, while flying over the MIami sky, he saw in the distance a car submerged in a canal in the area he was flying over. But what really surprised Piquet was the realization that there was a woman clinging to the vehicle for survival.

“I was flying when I saw a woman holding on for her life inside a canal.”

The video recorded the exact moment in which the athlete lands, leaves the paramotor aside and runs off to help the woman, who she was already almost completely submerged, with only her face visible above the water.

“Do you need any help?” Piquet asked her, to which she says “Oh my God, I went down with my car here.”

At that moment, a resident of the sector heard the voices and came to help.

In the video, which was shared by the paraglider through his YouTube channel, it is observed how they give the woman some instructions to get her out of the vehicle, but apparently she did not understand English, since she only released her left arm, as Piquet told him, when he spoke to him in Spanish.

While the paraglider was on the opposite side of the canal, which made it impossible for him to lift the woman, it is the neighbor who extends a rope to him and, along with Piquet’s instructions, gently pulls her out of the water.

Between moans and cries of painthe woman manages to be safe on land and it is dropped on the resident of the sector to breathe and recover from the event in which he nearly drowned or died from the bite of an alligator, whom he then hugs to thank him.

Piquet ends by saying surprised in front of the camera that it is one of the craziest moments he has ever witnessed.

“wow wow we were flying this morning like we always do on sundays before church when i saw the car and the woman”

Finally, a rescue team arrived to evaluate the lady and search the area.

But Piquet will never forget that he arrived “at the right time and in the right place”, as the saying goes.

