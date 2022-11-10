A report of The Valuable 500a business coalition, published a list of the world’s most accessible cities for people with disabilities.

The investigation started from a survey conducted between August and September of some 3,500 people with disabilities from the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, China and Australia.

Participants rated cities based on “transport links, proximity of accommodation to attractions, shops and restaurants, and availability of accessibility information.”

Caroline Casey, founder of The Valuable 500explained that, although the cities on this list obtained good scores in terms of accessibility, “measures for people with disabilities are still an afterthought for the travel and tourism industry.

Singapore

Singapore is a city-state. According to the report, the aging of its population is “the main engine” of its accessibility and in its code there are, for example, mandates such as guaranteeing the safety and accessibility of escalators and elevators, as well as the provision of accessible toilets at the entrance level of buildings.

Another finding is that more than 95% of pedestrian crossings, taxi stops and bus stops are accessible to people who use wheelchairs, the elderly and other people with disabilities.

Shanghai

It is the largest city in China and a world financial hub. Precisely, the report highlights that, thanks to this development in recent years, the city’s sidewalks are in “good condition, with many curb cuts”that is, ramps that connect the sidewalks with the street.

The report also points out that this city not only has the largest metro network in the world, but it is also fully accessible to people who use wheelchairs. In fact, the survey showed that 39% of the participants chose Shanghai as a destination of choice for its accessible public transportation.

tokyo

This city in Japan was chosen by the participants for its transportation system. 74% consider it to be accessible. The report also highlights that tactile floor indicators, invented precisely in Japan, are also “ubiquitous” in the city. This point is key because signs warn visually impaired pedestrians of dangers and facilitate their mobilization in the streets.

“Major streets are well curbed, and while smaller streets often don’t have sidewalks, so wheelchair users share the road with cars, bikes and other pedestrians, drivers are much more considerate than in other countries,” the report reads.

Las Vegas



This report includes several cities in the United States. About Las Vegas, for example, the “large number” of accessible hotel rooms stands out, which makes this city a prominent option for travel.

These rooms have elements such as ceiling lifts and visual and vibrating alarms. and The report finds that Las Vegas casinos also have trained staff to help people with disabilities at the gaming tables, or even to place bets for those who need help.

New York

New York City scored highest for providing adequate information, which the report says enables people with disabilities “plan your trip and avoid disappointment”.

“The official guide to New York City has an accessibility page that houses in-depth articles on different aspects of accessibility in the city, as well as accessible guides to some of its most prominent tourist attractions,” notes Martin Heng, a reporter. of travel that wrote the report.

Orlando

This city is known for hosting iconic theme parks like Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal Studios Florida.

According to the report, all Orlando theme parks offer not only physical accommodations but also measures to skip the lines. Of those who chose Orlando, 48% did so for its wide variety of affordable accommodations.

amsterdam

The report highlights that, “in one of the most bicycle-friendly cities in the world, it is even possible to rent adapted bicycles, including those that can incorporate a wheelchair.” The advantage over other cities, he adds, is its network of 400 kilometers of bicycle lanes.which wheelchair users can also use for “a quiet ride”.

Almost all of the city’s tourist attractions are also accessible, with the exception of the Anne Frank House and the Rembrandt House Museum.

Paris

The French capital is hosting the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, giving it “new impetus” to become more accessible, according to the report, which adds: “The city is creating 15 accessible pilot districts around the Olympic and Paralympic venues, improving access to public spaces, hotels, services, shops, etc”.

The entrance to many of museums in the city is not only free for people with disabilities but they can also skip the queueshighlights the report.

London

The British capital has shown a “strong commitment” to accessible tourism, the report notes. “One of the main results … has been the publication of a large amount of very important information that people with disabilities need to plan their vacations and excursions,” he noted.

More than half, 57%, of those surveyed also chose London for its accessible transport links.

sydney

Like New York City, Sydney scored well for accessibility information. “The vast majority” of Sydney’s attractions are also wheelchair accessible, according to the report.

In addition, all new and renovated buildings in the city are required by law to provide wheelchair access.

