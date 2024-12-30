The Spanish Sports Association (Adesp), an entity that brings together the Spanish sports federations, has called the decision of the International Basque Pelota Federation (FIPV) an “abuse” to admit the Basque Federation as a new member, considering that it was taken “in an opaque and undemocratic manner.”

In a statement, Adesp emphasizes that the approval of the entry of Euskadi into the FIPV, adopted on the 28th by its general assembly in Pamplona, was surrounded by “serious irregularities”, among them, the participation of the Spanish Federation was prevented and only seven countries participated.

He also denounces that the statutes were modified to include a new member without this point being included on the agenda, “something unheard of in any federation and more into an entity of international magnitude”.

“Any decision of this nature must be made in advance. and never in a hidden and improvised way”, alleges the association chaired by José Hidalgo.

The Adesp also points out as an aggravating circumstance that the FIPV sanctioned two countries “with treachery” a few days before the assembly so that they could not participate in the voting, knowing that their vote would be “negative and would ruin” what was planned by the president of the international federation, Xavier Cazaubon.

In the statement, it is noted that Cazaubon has “a direct responsibility” in an operation directed “against the Spanish Basque pelota Federation and against the interests of the rest of Spanish sport.”

Adesp assures that it will support all legal actions that are launched against the FIPV decision both within the framework of ordinary justice and international sports, in order to show “firm, resounding and unequivocal support” to the Spanish Pelota Federation.

According to the FIPV, membership of the Basque Federation gives you the right to participate in official competitionswhich could lead to a confrontation with the Spanish team.