The Betic coach has confirmed his presence at the tribute to the Sevilla legend, with whom he met at Manchester City



12/30/2025



Updated at 2:15 p.m.





Manuel Pellegrinicoach of Real Betiswill attend the tribute that Sevilla FC will pay to Jesús Navas this Monday afternoon at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. The Chilean, along with Joaquín Sánchez, will be one of the representatives of Real Betis in this event in which the enormous career of the Sevilla legend will be recognized just at a tense moment between the main clubs in our city, after Sevilla’s decision to break relations with Betis.

In this way, Pellegrini will not be absent and responds affirmatively to the personal invitation that Jesús Navas sent him in his day, as happened with Joaquín. The Chilean coach directed the Sevilla player in the Manchester City in three of the four seasons in which the palace was in the Premier League.

«He is a player with a brilliant career. If the sports city stadium has his name it is because he has done something great in the entity. “It was three years of enjoying him and I only have words of gratitude for his career,” Pellegrini recently stated about Jesús Navas.

In this way, both Pellegrini and Joaquín will go to the Sevilla stadium just as Navas himself did when he attended Joaquín’s farewell tribute match in 2023 and was received by the Betis fans with a standing ovation.