Chapter 1124 Spoilers

The new chapter of ONE PIECE it seems to be composed of 13 pages. According to what redon said, the page where we see Kizaru crying because of Akainu’s words is incredible. The silhouette that we see at the end is just a small box, so it is impossible to guess who it could be.

Chapter 1124 : Best Friends

Cover: the mini-adventure continues with the journey of Yamatoduring which we see him save a woman’s life.

Morgan tries to share the news on Kidd who suffered a defeat by Shanks on Law who lost against Blackbeard as well as on the escape of Luffy and his crew, but You live he collides with him and stops him.

Akainu contact Egghead And Kizaru responds. Akainu accuses Kirazu of failing Egghead, but Kizaru responds angrily and with tears in his eyes: "Have you ever killed your best friend? If you doubt me, come here and see for yourself!".

The scene then shifts to the Straw Hat Crew, with its members dejected because they believe they failed to save Vegapunk. However Lilith he wakes up and reassures them, revealing that they have not failed because she is Vegapunk.

The chapter ends with the Mugiwara celebrating with Lilith as they head towards Elbaf. In the final panel, a figure is shown drinking on the coast of Elbaf, saying: "You come".

BREAK NEXT WEEK.

All episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The Egghead saga is available in simulcast on Prime Video and a week later on Netflix. The manga is available in its entirety on Amazonwhere you can also buy the animated feature film ONE PIECE MOVIE: RED. The ONE PIECE live action series is available on Netflix, here is our review.