Among the protagonists of the Future Games Show aired tonight there is also SPINE – This is Gun Fuwith the developers at Nekki having unveiled a new action-packed gameplay trailer featuring plenty of kung fu moves and gunplay, just as the game’s title suggests.

In the video, in fact, we see the protagonist Redline performing numerous melee attacks, using martial arts but also using melee weapons such as clubs and guns. We also see her using objects scattered throughout the scenarios as improvised weapons to quickly take out enemies and perform choreographed counterattacks and Parkour-style acrobatics.

Unfortunately, the video doesn’t provide any updates on when the game will be coming to our hands. Announced last November, SPINE – This is Gun Fu is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with a release date yet to be defined.

In addition to the adrenaline of combat, we know that the game will offer us an action-packed story set in a cyberpunk world, with environments that alternate between shiny, utopian facades and squalid, ruined alleys, where every location becomes the stage for adrenaline-filled shootouts.

What do you think, did the new video presented today impress you in a positive way? Let us know in the comments below.