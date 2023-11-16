He started in an optician and ended up in a Yeclana winery buying local wine; But on the way he did not forget to purchase several jugs of olive oil, which is already an almost luxury good. The Yeclana María Rosa Puche Torres lived a unique experience in her life this Thursday, when she found herself with four hours to spend 6,000 euros in the shops of Yecla thanks to the Buy Watch initiative, organized by the Chamber of Commerce of the Region.

At 10 in the morning, he began his journey at Federópticos Mingote, the establishment where one of his purchases allowed him to participate in this contest and win it. With it, there are now four residents of Yecla who have managed to win the Watch Purchase.

The winner of the Chamber of Commerce initiative, who works in an upholstery company, had four hours to use up the prize

After a hectic morning, he ended just a few minutes before 2 in the afternoon with a last purchase at Bodegas Antonio Candela and with only 20 cents in his pocket. The rest had spent it all.

The key to not forgetting anything you needed was to previously prepare a list of needs and establishments where you could get them. “We have made a logical itinerary so that we can travel in the shortest possible time,” said the winner.

“We have made a logical shopping itinerary to be able to make the trips in the minimum possible time,” he said.

A profitable morning off



Furthermore, he had to do so respecting the rule that establishes a maximum purchase of 300 euros in each establishment. “I have thought of useful things for me and my family,” explained María Rosa, who asked for the morning off from the upholstery company where she works so she could go from store to store in a hurry. «I have gone quickly, but also enjoying this moment. “They told me that and I have done it.” Along the way, she picked up “details” for other people, but she has also indulged in “whims” like “a good ham that looks great. Good wine, of course. And olive oil, which is expensive,” she said after finishing the tour through the Yeclana streets.