Are we once again stealing recipes from a site we like? Indeed, and yes, because not everyone is lucky enough to live near AlNorte and be able to sit down to order a glass of godello with its delicious octopus salad, an alnorteña version to which Mónica Cabo adds the most Galician cephalopod (it couldn’t be otherwise). A canonical potato and carrot base gives substance to the matter, and the spark of joy is provided by the anchovy-stuffed olives and the always recommendable piparras: Mónica recommends using the bittersweet by Adolfo Sádaba.

With the sauce that you have left over you can do many things; so many that I recommend that you prepare twice as much and store it in a jar or bottle in the fridge. Put it in a cold meat sandwich -or in a carpaccio-, use it to animate a beef or fish tartare, finish off a legume stew or eat it by the spoonful (yes, you can).

The trick to get the texture that Mónica likes -and everyone who tries it- is to cook the whole potato and chop it hot (without crushing it like in the Murcian salad). What do we get with that? That a part of the potato is chopped and the rest is pureed, a combined texture and everyone is happy. To find a crispy point, the carrot not overcooked and some crusty bread with which to eat the salad; in AlNorte they serve it with some delicious Marineras, crumbless cookies inspired by the dry bread used by sailors since the 15th century. It may sound spartan but take a bite of one of the buttery classics and then drop the packet if you can. Good luck with that.

Ingredients

For about 6 people

Approximately 1 kg of new potato

4 carrots

4 hard-boiled eggs

1 leg of cooked octopus (about 250 grams)

100 grams of olives stuffed with anchovy

16 piparras

300 g mayonnaise (or to taste)

A splash of vinegar from the piparras (optional and to taste)

For the sauce (it will be leftover)

12 piparras

4 tablespoons of olive oil

A splash of vinegar from the piparras (to taste)

Also, to serve

Peaks, you scold or sailors

Preparation

Prepare the piparra sauce, removing the stem from them and blending with the rest of the ingredients until you get a fine sauce. Cook the clean potatoes with their skin on in water for about 20 minutes depending on their size. Also cook the whole carrots for about 15 minutes (a little less if they are small, here we are looking for a certain resistance to biting). When the potatoes can be handled without burning, peel, chop and transfer them to a salad bowl. Also chop the carrots -if they are very thick, peel them too- and put them in the same bowl. Wait for the mixture to temper. Cook four eggs for ten minutes in boiling water over low heat, cool with plenty of very cold water or ice, peel and reserve. Meanwhile, chop the octopus leg into pieces of about half a centimeter and add to the already warm potatoes. Cut the olives and 8 piparras into slices and chop the hard-boiled egg and add it to the bowl. Prepare the mayonnaise using the vinegar from the piparras as an acidulant (if industrial mayonnaise is used, mix it well with the vinegar). If done in advance, keep in the fridge until the salad is at room temperature. Mix the salad well with the mayonnaise, adjust the dressing if necessary -salt, acidity, etc- and refrigerate for at least a couple of hours. Serve with the reserved piparras, the sauce to taste and mariñeiras or other crusty bread.

