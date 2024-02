Monday, February 26, 2024, 09:21











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Valencian artist Nora Gallego exhibits, until the 29th, at the Espín Cultural Fund the pictorial exhibition 'Welcome to Purgatory', an “immersive” experience of Dante's Divine Comedy. Composed of seven large-format works, each painting represents, on black fabrics…